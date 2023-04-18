The first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday will see the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. Oddsmakers favor the Avalanche in this matchup, giving them -200 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+170).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN, SN360, TVAS, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-200) Kraken (+170) -

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 18, or 42.9%, of the 42 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Seattle is undefeated in the five games this season when they were the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Kraken.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has gone over the total twice.

In their past 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 0.8 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the league.

The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

