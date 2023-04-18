Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (12-5) and the Seattle Mariners (8-9) clashing at T-Mobile Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on April 18.

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (1-1) against the Brewers and Colin Rea.

Mariners vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have won six, or 50%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 4-1 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 77 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

Mariners Schedule