How to Watch the Mariners vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners are 18th in MLB play with 17 total home runs.
- Seattle's .382 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.
- Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (77 total).
- The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.
- Mariners batters strike out 9.1 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.
- Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Mariners average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.295).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-2
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Marcus Stroman
|4/14/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Tommy Milone
|Austin Gomber
|4/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ryan Feltner
|4/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Noah Davis
|4/17/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Corbin Burnes
|4/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Colin Rea
|4/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Eric Lauer
|4/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Steven Matz
|4/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Miles Mikolas
|4/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Jack Flaherty
|4/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Bailey Falter
