The Seattle Mariners and Ty France will take the field against the Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 18th in MLB play with 17 total home runs.

Seattle's .382 slugging percentage ranks 24th in MLB.

The Mariners' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (77 total).

The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .307 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.1 times per game, the 26th-most in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 20th in the majors.

Seattle has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

The Mariners average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.295).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Cubs W 5-2 Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman 4/14/2023 Rockies W 5-3 Home Tommy Milone Austin Gomber 4/15/2023 Rockies W 9-2 Home George Kirby Ryan Feltner 4/16/2023 Rockies W 1-0 Home Luis Castillo Noah Davis 4/17/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Chris Flexen Corbin Burnes 4/18/2023 Brewers - Home Logan Gilbert Colin Rea 4/19/2023 Brewers - Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer 4/21/2023 Cardinals - Home George Kirby Steven Matz 4/22/2023 Cardinals - Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas 4/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty 4/25/2023 Phillies - Away Logan Gilbert Bailey Falter

