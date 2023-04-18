Logan Gilbert will take the mound for the Seattle Mariners (8-9) on Tuesday, April 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers (12-5), who will counter with Colin Rea. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Mariners have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +135. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Rea - MIL (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Mariners vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners and Brewers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-160), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Mariners vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 12 games this season and won six (50%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 4-1 (winning 80% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to go over the total five times.

The Brewers have won in five of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Brewers have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Brewers had a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+120) Ty France 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130) Teoscar Hernández 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+145)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 2nd

