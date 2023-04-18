After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is hitting .254 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
  • Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this season, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Hernandez has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
  • The Brewers will send Rea (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
