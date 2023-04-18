Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 12:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .254 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Hernandez has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this season, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four of 17 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 2.94 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
- The Brewers will send Rea (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
