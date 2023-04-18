Tommy La Stella Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Brewers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Tommy La Stella and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.
Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Tommy La Stella At The Plate
- La Stella is hitting .071 with a double and a walk.
- Once in seven games this year, La Stella got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- La Stella has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.94).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
- The Brewers are sending Rea (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
