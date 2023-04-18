After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Tommy La Stella and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy La Stella? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

La Stella is hitting .071 with a double and a walk.

Once in seven games this year, La Stella got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.

La Stella has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings