After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Tommy La Stella and the Seattle Mariners face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

  • La Stella is hitting .071 with a double and a walk.
  • Once in seven games this year, La Stella got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • In seven games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • La Stella has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.94).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, one per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Rea (0-0) out for his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Friday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
