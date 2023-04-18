The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (batting .300 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, six walks and seven RBI), take on starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .903, fueled by an OBP of .418 to go with a slugging percentage of .485. All three of those stats are tops among Seattle hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

France has gotten at least one hit in 82.4% of his games this year (14 of 17), with more than one hit six times (35.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

France has driven home a run in eight games this season (47.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 12 times this year (70.6%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings