The Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL. The Bruins are on top 1-0 in the series. The Panthers are underdogs (+185) against the Bruins (-215).

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Bruins vs. Panthers Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Bruins 5, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-215)

Bruins (-215) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-2.8)

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (65-12-5 overall) have an 11-5-16 record in contests that have required overtime.

Boston has 40 points (19-6-2) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Bruins scored just one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Boston has taken 14 points from the 11 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (6-3-2 record).

The Bruins have scored more than two goals 66 times, and are 59-4-3 in those games (to record 121 points).

In the 38 games when Boston has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 69 points after finishing 33-2-3.

In the 51 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 37-9-5 (79 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 31 times, and went 28-3-0 (56 points).

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a record of 42-32-8 this season and are 6-8-14 in overtime contests.

Florida has earned 31 points (12-5-7) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Panthers recorded just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

Florida has five points (2-12-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 58 games, earning 84 points from those contests.

Florida has scored a single power-play goal in 33 games this season and has recorded 42 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-23-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 13-10-3 to register 29 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

