Hurricanes vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2
Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Islanders facing off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, April 19 on ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN. The Hurricanes hold a 1-0 edge in the series. The Islanders have +150 moneyline odds against the favored Hurricanes (-175).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSSO, MSG, and MSGSN
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Islanders (+150)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have a 48-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Carolina is 29-13 (winning 69.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- The Hurricanes have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Islanders Betting Insights
- The Islanders have been an underdog in 40 games this season, and won 16 (40.0%).
- This season New York has won two of its nine games, or 22.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Islanders have a 40.0% chance to win.
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|242 (22nd)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|217 (5th)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (32nd)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|39 (2nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has not gone over in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 1.3 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in the league with 262 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.
- The Hurricanes are ranked second in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 210 total goals (2.6 per game).
- The team's goal differential is seventh-best in the league at +52.
Islanders Advanced Stats
- New York and its opponents failed to combine to hit the over in any of the Islanders' past 10 contests.
- During their last 10 games, the Islanders and their opponents are averaging 6.3 goals, 1.4 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Islanders have the league's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (242 total goals, 3.0 per game).
- The Islanders have allowed 2.6 goals per game, 217 total, the fifth-fewest among NHL teams.
- They have a +25 goal differential, which ranks 12th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.