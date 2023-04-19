Jarred Kelenic and Rowdy Tellez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers square off at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at +105. An 8.5-run total has been set in this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marinersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -130 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have gone 6-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 46.2% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Seattle has a record of 4-6 (40%).

The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this game.

Seattle has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 18 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 10 of those games (10-7-1).

The Mariners have had a run line set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-7 3-3 3-2 5-7 6-7 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.