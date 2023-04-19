How to Watch the Mariners vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:11 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will take the field at T-Mobile Park against the Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames on Wednesday.
Mariners vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 20th in MLB action with 17 total home runs.
- Seattle is 23rd in baseball, slugging .372.
- The Mariners have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.228).
- Seattle ranks 15th in runs scored with 82 (4.6 per game).
- The Mariners are 24th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners strike out 9.2 times per game, the No. 22 mark in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- Seattle has a 3.63 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will look to Marco Gonzales (1-0) in his third start this season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday, April 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Gonzales will try to build on a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-3
|Home
|Tommy Milone
|Austin Gomber
|4/15/2023
|Rockies
|W 9-2
|Home
|George Kirby
|Ryan Feltner
|4/16/2023
|Rockies
|W 1-0
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Noah Davis
|4/17/2023
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Corbin Burnes
|4/18/2023
|Brewers
|L 6-5
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Colin Rea
|4/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Marco Gonzales
|Eric Lauer
|4/21/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Steven Matz
|4/22/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Miles Mikolas
|4/23/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Jack Flaherty
|4/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Bailey Falter
|4/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Marco Gonzales
|Taijuan Walker
