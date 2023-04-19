The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at T-Mobile Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .239 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Hernandez has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

In 18 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In six games this year (33.3%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

