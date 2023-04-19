Ty France -- hitting .308 with four doubles, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ty France At The Plate

  • France leads Seattle in OBP (.405), slugging percentage (.472) and OPS (.877) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
  • France has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.
  • France has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (nine of 18), with more than one RBI three times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 72.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers' 2.96 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (17 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lauer (2-1 with a 5.28 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.28 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.