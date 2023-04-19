Ty France -- hitting .308 with four doubles, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Ty France At The Plate

France leads Seattle in OBP (.405), slugging percentage (.472) and OPS (.877) this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.

France has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.2% of his plate appearances.

France has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this season (nine of 18), with more than one RBI three times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 72.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings