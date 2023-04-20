The New Jersey Devils host the New York Rangers in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 20, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS. The Rangers hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/18/2023 Devils Rangers 5-1 NYR 3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ 1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ 12/12/2022 Rangers Devils 4-3 (F/OT) NYR 11/28/2022 Rangers Devils 5-3 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

The Devils have allowed 222 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking eighth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Devils' 289 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Devils have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4% Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9% Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 - Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 - Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

The Rangers give up 2.6 goals per game (216 in total), the fourth-fewest in the NHL.

The Rangers have 273 goals this season (3.3 per game), 12th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that stretch.

Rangers Key Players