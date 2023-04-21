Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (batting .206 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBI), battle starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .237.
- Raleigh has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 47.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 23.5% of his games.
- He has scored at least one run six times this year (35.3%), including one multi-run game.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.66 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to opposing hitters.
