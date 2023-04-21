J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has five doubles and 13 walks while batting .236.
- He ranks 121st in batting average, 50th in on base percentage, and 149th in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in nine of 19 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
- Crawford has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in eight games this year (42.1%), including three multi-run games (15.8%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.2 per game).
- Matz (0-2 with a 6.48 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 6.48 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
