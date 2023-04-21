Ty France -- batting .289 with four doubles, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 21 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Brewers.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .871, fueled by an OBP of .398 to go with a slugging percentage of .474. All three of those stats are best among Seattle hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 23rd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

France has picked up a hit in 16 of 19 games this year, with multiple hits six times.

He has homered in one game this year.

In nine games this season (47.4%), France has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 73.7% of his games this season (14 of 19), with two or more runs three times (15.8%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

