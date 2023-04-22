A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 3:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, A.J. Pollock (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Cardinals.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock has a double, two home runs and three walks while batting .129.
- Pollock has picked up a hit in three games this year (27.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 5.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (27.3%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|2
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 82nd in ERA (8.10), 83rd in WHIP (2.050), and 41st in K/9 (8.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.