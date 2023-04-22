Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:23 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .237.
- Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 47.1% of his games this season (eight of 17), with more than one RBI four times (23.5%).
- In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 8.10 ERA ranks 85th, 2.050 WHIP ranks 86th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 42nd.
