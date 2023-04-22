J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 13 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 128th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 156th in slugging.
- Crawford has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Mikolas (0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 34-year-old's 8.10 ERA ranks 85th, 2.050 WHIP ranks 86th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
