The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 13 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 128th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 156th in slugging.
  • Crawford has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
  • Crawford has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in eight games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 6
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 23 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Mikolas (0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 8.10 ERA ranks 85th, 2.050 WHIP ranks 86th, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 42nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.