Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs, five walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (19) this season while batting .311 with nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- In 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%) Kelenic has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has homered in 22.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 18), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In nine games this season (50.0%), Kelenic has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 23 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (8.10), 86th in WHIP (2.050), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
