On Saturday, Kolten Wong (.125 batting average in his past 10 games, with a walk and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong has five walks while batting .098.
  • Wong has picked up a hit in four games this year (25.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his 16 games this year.
  • Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (18.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 6
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.70 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (8.10), 86th in WHIP (2.050), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6).
