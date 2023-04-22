Kraken vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round features the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken squaring off at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 22 on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series record is tied up at 1-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+135) in this matchup against the Avalanche (-155).
Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-155)
|Kraken (+135)
|6
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been an underdog in 44 games this season, and won 19 (43.2%).
- Seattle has a record of 13-8, a 61.9% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Kraken.
- Seattle has played 50 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.
Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has hit the over twice.
- The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
