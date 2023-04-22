Saturday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (9-11) matching up with the St. Louis Cardinals (8-12) at 9:40 PM ET (on April 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-2 win for the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Seattle Mariners will send Luis Castillo (2-0) to the mound, while Miles Mikolas (0-1) will take the ball for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Mariners vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Mariners Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Mariners have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Mariners have won seven out of the 15 games, or 46.7%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Seattle has scored 90 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.62).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Schedule