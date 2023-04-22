Mariners vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will take the field at T-Mobile Park against the St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt on Saturday.
Bookmakers list the Mariners as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +135 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game.
Mariners vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Mariners
|-160
|+135
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Mariners Recent Betting Performance
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.
Mariners Betting Records & Stats
- The Mariners have won 46.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (7-8).
- Seattle has gone 4-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).
- The Mariners have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.
- Seattle has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-9-1 record against the over/under.
- The Mariners have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.
Mariners Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|6-8
|3-3
|3-3
|6-7
|6-7
|3-3
