The Seattle Mariners (9-11) and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-12) will clash on Saturday, April 22 at T-Mobile Park, with Luis Castillo pitching for the Mariners and Miles Mikolas taking the hill for the Cardinals. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Cardinals have +135 odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been listed in the matchup.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-0, 0.73 ERA) vs Mikolas - STL (0-1, 8.10 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Mariners versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Mariners (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Mariners will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ty France hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won seven, or 46.7%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Seattle has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Cardinals have come away with one win in the five contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Ty France 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Kolten Wong 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+320)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Mariners, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 2nd Win AL West +425 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.