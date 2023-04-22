On Saturday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .325 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .256 with three doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Hernandez has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.0% of them.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season (35.0%), Hernandez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 20 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

