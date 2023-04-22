The Seattle Mariners and Tommy La Stella, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

  • La Stella is hitting .125 with a double and two walks.
  • La Stella has had a hit in a game twice this year, in nine games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.
  • La Stella has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Cardinals will send Mikolas (0-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.10 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 85th in ERA (8.10), 86th in WHIP (2.050), and 42nd in K/9 (8.6).
