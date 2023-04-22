The Seattle Mariners and Tommy La Stella, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy La Stella? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

La Stella is hitting .125 with a double and two walks.

La Stella has had a hit in a game twice this year, in nine games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.

La Stella has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings