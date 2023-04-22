Ty France -- with a slugging percentage of .378 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 22 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

Miles Mikolas TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ty France At The Plate

France has an OPS of .830, fueled by an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .450. All three of those stats rank first among Seattle hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

France has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 20 games this season, with more than one hit in 30.0% of those games.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

France has picked up an RBI in 45.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

In 70.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings