Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (batting .229 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .238 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games.
- In seven of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 21st, 1.406 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.
