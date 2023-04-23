The Seattle Mariners, including Cal Raleigh (batting .229 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, six walks and seven RBI), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is batting .238 with five doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%) Raleigh has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has homered in two of 18 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games.

In seven of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

