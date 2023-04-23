Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Playoffs Game 4 on April 23, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others in the Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks matchup at State Farm Arena on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|29.5 (-125)
|9.5 (-149)
|4.5 (+105)
|3.5 (+100)
- The 29.5 points prop total set for Tatum on Sunday is 0.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (30.1).
- Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (9.5).
- Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Tatum has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).
Jaylen Brown Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-110)
|6.5 (-110)
|3.5 (+130)
|2.5 (+115)
- Sunday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 25.5. That's 1.1 less than his season average.
- He has averaged 6.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
- Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Sunday.
- He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Sunday (2.5).
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (-115)
|4.5 (+105)
|4.5 (+115)
|2.5 (+140)
- Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 3.1 lower than Sunday's over/under.
- White has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (4.5).
- White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Sunday's over/under (4.5).
- White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Sunday.
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-111)
|3.5 (+110)
|8.5 (-110)
|1.5 (-200)
- Young is averaging 26.2 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.7 higher than Sunday's over/under.
- Young has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).
- Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Sunday.
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (-120)
|5.5 (-105)
|5.5 (+100)
|1.5 (-143)
- Sunday's points prop bet for Dejounte Murray is 21.5 points. That's 1.0 more than his season average of 20.5.
- Murray's per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).
- Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday (5.5).
- Murray's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).
