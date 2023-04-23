J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
J.P. Crawford -- with a slugging percentage of .409 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the hill, on April 23 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle in OBP (.392) this season, fueled by 14 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 119th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 150th in slugging.
- In 47.6% of his 21 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In 21 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Crawford has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In nine of 21 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|6
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.2 per game).
- Flaherty (1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.95 ERA ranks 21st, 1.406 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 54th.
