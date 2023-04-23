Chris Flexen gets the start for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday against Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.0 home run per game to rank 21st in MLB action with 21 total home runs.

Seattle is 22nd in MLB, slugging .378.

The Mariners rank 26th in MLB with a .226 batting average.

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (95 total).

The Mariners' .304 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Mariners strike out 9.0 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Seattle's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

Seattle's 3.63 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 7 WHIP in MLB (1.211).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Flexen makes the start for the Mariners, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 7.79 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Chris Flexen Corbin Burnes 4/18/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Home Logan Gilbert Colin Rea 4/19/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer 4/21/2023 Cardinals W 5-2 Home George Kirby Steven Matz 4/22/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas 4/23/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty 4/25/2023 Phillies - Away Logan Gilbert Bailey Falter 4/26/2023 Phillies - Away Marco Gonzales Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies - Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Flexen Kevin Gausman

