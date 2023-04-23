Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (10-11), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will host Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals (8-13) at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, April 23. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Cardinals have -110 odds to upset. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Chris Flexen - SEA (0-3, 7.79 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (1-2, 2.95 ERA)

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have won eight out of the 16 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Mariners have gone 8-8 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and went 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Cardinals have won in one of the six contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have come away with a win one times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2500 12th 2nd Win AL West +425 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.