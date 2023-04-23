Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cardinals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .256 with three doubles, five home runs and two walks.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 14 of 21 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits seven times (33.3%).
- In 19.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in eight games this year (38.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|6
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.74 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.2 per game).
- Flaherty (1-2 with a 2.95 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.95), 62nd in WHIP (1.406), and 54th in K/9 (7.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.