Monday's playoff slate includes the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Seattle Kraken for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The Avalanche are ahead in the series 2-1.

The Avalanche-Kraken game will air on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL 4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA 3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals during that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 - Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2% Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2% Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 38 goals during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players