After batting .103 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, A.J. Pollock and the Seattle Mariners take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock has two doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .128.

In four of 13 games this season, Pollock has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year (23.1%), Pollock has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 2 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

