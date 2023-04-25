On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (hitting .304 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 148th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.

In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Crawford has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in 10 of 22 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 6 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings