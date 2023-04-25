J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (hitting .304 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Bailey Falter. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has 15 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .385.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 148th in the league in slugging.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.2% of those games.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Crawford has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in 10 of 22 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|8 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.82).
- The Phillies surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter (0-3) takes the mound for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.50 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .262 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.