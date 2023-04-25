Jarred Kelenic -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic has 22 hits, which is tops among Seattle hitters this season, while batting .319 with 12 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
  • Kelenic is batting .278 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Kelenic has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (30.0%), and in 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kelenic has driven in a run in 11 games this season (55.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 6
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (83.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (50.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (83.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.82 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.