Bailey Falter starts for the Philadelphia Phillies against Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.0 home run per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 22 total home runs.

Seattle's .375 slugging percentage is 23rd in baseball.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.225).

Seattle ranks 18th in runs scored with 98 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Mariners strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Seattle has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.246).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert (1-1) takes the mound for the Mariners in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Gilbert will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per outing).

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Brewers L 6-5 Home Logan Gilbert Colin Rea 4/19/2023 Brewers L 5-3 Home Marco Gonzales Eric Lauer 4/21/2023 Cardinals W 5-2 Home George Kirby Steven Matz 4/22/2023 Cardinals W 5-4 Home Luis Castillo Miles Mikolas 4/23/2023 Cardinals L 7-3 Home Chris Flexen Jack Flaherty 4/25/2023 Phillies - Away Logan Gilbert Bailey Falter 4/26/2023 Phillies - Away Marco Gonzales Taijuan Walker 4/27/2023 Phillies - Away George Kirby Matt Strahm 4/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luis Castillo Alek Manoah 4/29/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Flexen Kevin Gausman 4/30/2023 Blue Jays - Away Logan Gilbert Chris Bassitt

