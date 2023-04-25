Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- batting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .244 with three doubles, five home runs and two walks.
- Hernandez has had a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
- He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 22), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Hernandez has had an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In six games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
- Falter makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
