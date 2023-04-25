Teoscar Hernandez -- batting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the mound, on April 25 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez is batting .244 with three doubles, five home runs and two walks.
  • Hernandez has had a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including multiple hits seven times (31.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 22), and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hernandez has had an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 6
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.82 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Falter makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while allowing hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 4.50 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .262 to opposing batters.
