Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:26 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Tom Murphy and the Seattle Mariners take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Bailey Falter) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tom Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy has a double while hitting .077.
- Murphy has gotten a hit in two of eight games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Murphy has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.82).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Falter (0-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies while giving up hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .262 against him.
