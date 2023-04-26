On Wednesday, A.J. Pollock (.097 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is hitting .116 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Pollock has had a base hit in four of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this year.

Pollock has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 3 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

