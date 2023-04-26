A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Wednesday, A.J. Pollock (.097 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is hitting .116 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Pollock has had a base hit in four of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Pollock has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|3
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
