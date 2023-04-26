On Wednesday, A.J. Pollock (.097 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and three RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

  • Pollock is hitting .116 with two doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Pollock has had a base hit in four of 14 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Pollock has driven in a run in three games this season (21.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 3
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is eighth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.80, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .208 batting average against him.
