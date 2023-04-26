The Colorado Avalanche take their home ice at Ball Arena to square off against the Seattle Kraken in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2. The Avalanche have -180 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+155).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this game predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-180)

Avalanche (-180) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.4)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have earned a record of 10-8-18 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 46-28-8.

In the 29 games Seattle has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 38 points.

This season the Kraken scored just one goal in 12 games and they've earned two points (0-10-2) in those contests.

When Seattle has scored two goals this season, they've earned four points (1-10-2 record).

The Kraken have scored three or more goals in 58 games, earning 98 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has recorded a single power-play goal in 31 games has a record of 20-8-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Seattle is 34-18-4 (72 points).

The Kraken's opponents have had more shots in 27 games. The Kraken went 12-12-3 in those contests (27 points).

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 10th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 8th 33.2 Shots 30.5 20th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 27 2nd 6th 24.5% Power Play % 19.6% 21st 17th 79% Penalty Kill % 76.7% 21st

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

