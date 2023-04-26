Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
The Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks will match up in a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202.5
|-215
|+185
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202.5
|-250
|+190
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202
|-227
|+185
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|202.5
|-220
|+190
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers have a +441 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.3 points per game to rank 25th in the league and are allowing 106.9 per contest to rank first in the NBA.
- The Knicks' +240 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while allowing 113.1 per outing (12th in league).
- These two teams score 228.3 points per game combined, 25.8 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 220 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Cleveland has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
- New York is 45-36-1 ATS this year.
Cavaliers Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Donovan Mitchell
|29.5
|-115
|28.3
|Darius Garland
|21.5
|-105
|21.6
|Caris LeVert
|13.5
|-125
|12.1
|Evan Mobley
|13.5
|-115
|16.2
|Jarrett Allen
|12.5
|-105
|14.3
