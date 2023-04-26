Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Phillies - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle with 25 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .726.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Kelenic is batting .421 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Kelenic has recorded a hit in 17 of 21 games this season (81.0%), including six multi-hit games (28.6%).
- Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (33.3%), and in 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (100.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (57.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (85.7%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (57.1%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (85.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
- Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.80 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.