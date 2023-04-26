On Wednesday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarred Kelenic? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

  • Kelenic leads Seattle with 25 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .726.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is second in the league in slugging.
  • Kelenic is batting .421 with three homers during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
  • Kelenic has recorded a hit in 17 of 21 games this season (81.0%), including six multi-hit games (28.6%).
  • Looking at the 21 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (33.3%), and in 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Kelenic has driven in a run in 12 games this season (57.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 10 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 7
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (100.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (85.7%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (57.1%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (85.7%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.3 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed a 3.80 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .208 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.