After going 3-for-4 in his last game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .140 with six walks.
  • In five of 18 games this year (27.8%), Wong has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 18 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Wong has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored at least once seven times this year (38.9%), including one multi-run game.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.78 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, one per game).
  • Walker gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.80, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .208 against him.
