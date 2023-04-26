How to Watch the Kraken vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:12 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, April 26 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 2-2.
The Kraken's matchup with the Avalanche can be watched on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/24/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
|4/22/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|6-4 COL
|4/20/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 COL
|4/18/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-1 SEA
|3/5/2023
|Avalanche
|Kraken
|3-2 (F/OT) SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken's total of 252 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Kraken have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals during that time.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|79
|40
|30
|70
|28
|56
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|81
|14
|50
|64
|54
|50
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|82
|20
|43
|63
|33
|55
|44.2%
|Matthew Beniers
|80
|24
|33
|57
|48
|55
|42.2%
|Yanni Gourde
|81
|14
|34
|48
|27
|65
|49.6%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 223 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the NHL (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Avalanche are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49.1%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|82
|17
|35
|52
|28
|28
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
