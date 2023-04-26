Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Wednesday, April 26 showcases the Colorado Avalanche hosting the Seattle Kraken at Ball Arena at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS. The series is knotted up 2-2. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as underdogs in this matchup, listing them +155 odds on the moneyline against the Avalanche (-180).

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, SN360, ALT, ROOT Sports NW, and TVAS Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-180) Kraken (+155) -

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have won 20, or 43.5%, of the 46 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Seattle has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Kraken have a 39.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 274 (10th) Goals 289 (4th) 223 (9th) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 52 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has hit the over twice.

During the last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.

