Wednesday's game that pits the Philadelphia Phillies (11-13) against the Seattle Mariners (11-12) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Phillies. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on April 26.

The Seattle Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (1-1, 3.57 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Taijuan Walker (2-1, 3.80 ERA).

Mariners vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH

Mariners vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Phillies 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

This season, the Mariners have won eight out of the 16 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle has entered 14 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 7-7 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 103 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule